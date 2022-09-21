Chabad of Fountain Hills, the local branch of the largest Jewish outreach organization in the world, has presented its own High Holiday services option, providing free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services in a warm and inclusive setting.
Chabad will be holding free Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services this year at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Ave of the Fountains.
Rosh Hashanah begins this year after sundown on Sept. 25 and extends until nightfall on Sept. 27. Yom Kippur begins this year after sundown on the eve of Oct. 4 and extends until nightfall on Oct. 5.
Chabad's services are “user-friendly,” making it enjoyable and meaningful for both the beginner and the advanced. Songs, commentary and the use of English-Hebrew prayerbooks enable those of all levels to become active participants in the services.
“According to Jewish tradition on the Jewish New Year, the doors of Heaven are open. G-d accepts prayers from everyone,” Rabbi Mendy Lipskier said. “The least we can do is open our doors as well, to the entire community.”
Lipskier continued, “The Lubavitcher Rebbe, of righteous memory, insisted that Judaism is accessible to all Jews. During the Jewish High Holidays, accessibility can translate into different factors for different people, such as a non-judgmental atmosphere, affordability of the services, or the ability for a beginner to follow along. Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry and encourage each and every Jew to actively participate in these most holy and introspective days.”
A full schedule of events is listed at JewishFountainHills.com. These services are free and donations are appreciated. To reserve a space, register online at