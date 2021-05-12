It’s been one year since Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing comfort and hope from the scriptures due to the pandemic.
For many, the change from ringing doorbells and knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters expanded and invigorated their ministry.
In March 2020, the some 1.3 million Witnesses in the United States suspended their door-to-door and face-to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on two principles: our respect for life and love of neighbor,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So, it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
According to their news release, nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a Witness to contact them, either through a local congregation or jw.org, the organization’s official website, according to Hendriks.
Witnesses in Fountain Hills are doing more now than before the pandemic, reporting a 58 percent increase in their time in the ministry. This increase comes from finding the good in these trying times, according to the press release.
Misty Gabardy showed love for neighbor by visiting Arizona State University to share encouraging thoughts from God’s Word. Having upbuilding conversations “with the students and seeing their eagerness to learn new things” is something the Scottsdale resident has thoroughly enjoyed.
But during the pandemic, her ministry has changed. After spending 22 years focused on preaching publicly, Gabardy, 37, is conducting her ministry virtually, spending 3 days a week making phone calls and writing letters.
While Gabardy still prefers the door-to-door ministry, preaching this way “has allowed me to slow down, listen, and be more present” with friends as opposed to rushing to the next door.
