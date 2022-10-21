Is your heart heavy with all the things that are going on? Experience “Hope in a Troubled World,” an online prayer gathering featuring several renowned spiritual speakers.
War, hunger, poverty and genocide, the troubles of this world are incomprehensible. Many struggle to carry on in hope and wonder what one can do to make the world a better and safer place for all people. Answers are not easily found, but many believe that possibilities abound when people come together.
The public is invited to an Interfaith Prayer Gathering to recognize a common humanity and a desire for a better world.
Attendees will hear from faith leaders who have experienced hope in the most surprising places and learn how people can be more active partners in healing the wounds of a broken world.
Experience stories of hope from speakers including Agnieszka Godfrejow-Tarnogorska from the Evangelical Church of the Augsburg Confession in Poland who will share stories from the war in Ukraine, Program Director at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – World Hunger Ryan Cummings will share stories about the hunger crisis, Rabbi Sara Mason-Barker from the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Phoenix will share stories of faith amidst troubled times and finally Ron Bonnstetter who will perform Native American flute music.
The gathering will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, via Zoom at 12 p.m. Send an email to HopeInOurWorldNow@gmail.com to register and receive the Zoom link. This event is hosted by the Northeast Valley Consortium and Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance.