Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) presents, "Hymns Through the Ages,” a festival celebrating hymns from medieval times through to today.
The festival takes place Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. All are invited to attend and enjoy hymns sung by the choir and join in singing hymns together with the audience.
Hymns will be accompanied by organ, piano, brass quartet and timpani.Some hymns to be included are “Blessed Assurance,”“Holy, Holy, Holy,”“Jesus Christ Is Risen Today,”“Lord, Keep Us Steadfast in Your Word,”“Morning Has Broken” and “Thy Strong Word.”
The Hymn Festival is directed by SOTH Minister of Music and Director of the Fountain Hills Community Chorus, Matthew Frable.
Admission to this event is free and held at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. For more information, call the SOTH front office at 480-837-9532 or visit their website at sothaz.com.