Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is hosting a hymn festival at the church Sunday, Feb. 27.
Directed by Matthew Frable, music will feature the choir, brass bells, organ and piano, and all attendees are invited to sing along.
Songs include great hymns of all faiths, including “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Now Thank We All Our God” and “The Church’s One Foundation.”
The program starts at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills, located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. The public is welcome.