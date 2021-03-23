Holy Week will be observed at most area churches.
The week before Easter is considered Holy Week. This year, the dates are from Palm Sunday, March 28, through Easter Sunday, April 4.
New Journey Lutheran Church will be handing out palm fronds Saturday, March 27, in time for online Palm Sunday Services. Pastor Beth Gallen, along with her baby daughter Amelia and church members Denny and Gwen Rubenow will be in the parking lot from 10 to 11:30 a.m. handing out the palm branches.
The First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills is planning a sunrise service on Easter Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. Other churches are participating in the online community event that day (see story page 12A).
Other area churches have various services scheduled throughout the week. For more information, check out their individual websites or see their ads in The Times.