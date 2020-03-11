Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host the “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory” event on March 28 at 4 p.m.
The event will be presented in recognition of the 75th anniversary year of liberation for the Jewish nation from the Holocaust.
Author Oskar Knoblauch, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor and motivational speaker, will share stories from his book, “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory, Surviving the Holocaust 1933-45.”
“My mission is to spread the voice of tolerance through the help of teachers and the community,” Knoblauch said. “As a Holocaust survivor, I lived through horrific moments of bullying. The experiences I went through made me stronger. I share with you the lessons learned of respect, self-love and being an ‘upstander.’”
Artist Robert Sutz, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, will present the topic, “We Remember Holocaust Art.” Sutz will speak about his creating life masks of Holocaust survivors and other prominent people. He has also created paintings based on the stories holocaust survivors have described to him. Sutz will display artwork of his oils, pen and ink, pastels and water colors.
Christine Morrison, Canadian composer and director of contemporary music at Shepherd of the Hills, will present her musical composition, “Lost Nursery Rhymes of Innocent Children.”
Morrison dedicates her work “in memory, honor and respect for over a million children who lost their lives in concentration camps.”
The musical work will be performed by a musical instrument ensemble and the Fountain Hills Middle School choral ensemble.
The event is free but donations will be accepted. A reception will follow the program. Shepherd of the Hills is located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd.