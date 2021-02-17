The annual St. Joseph the Worker Hike for the Homeless is set for March 27.
Fountain Hills Church of the Ascension is participating in the upcoming event as a sponsor. Church and community members are encouraged to participate this year.
This year’s event gives participants an opportunity to select their own hiking destination, with an option to participate in a treasure hunt for prizes. Hikers will take photos of the items on the list they see and post them on Facebook using the hashtag #HikefortheHomeless.
To register, visit sjwjobs.org. The fee is $25 per person, with children 12 and younger free. Those registering by Sunday, March 21 will receive a special Hike for the Homeless souvenir, which will be mailed the week of the event.
All registrants will be entered in a drawing to win a dream vacation. Extra raffle tickets can be purchased on the website.
Based on photos posted on Facebook, trophies will be presented in the following categories: Most Charitable Team (team that raises the most money); Most Adventurous Team (team that finds the most items; Most Spirited Team (team to show the most team spirit and enthusiasm); and Coolest Team Mascot (team with the best dog or other pet).
Participating in the Adventure Hunt is not required, and individuals may hike as well as teams.
SJW’s mission is to help individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness or other crisis find quality employment and regain stability and self-sufficiency for their families. The Hike for the Homeless helps fund the mission. Last year’s hike helped put 2,412 people back to work.
More information is available online at sjwjobs.org/hike.