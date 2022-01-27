What started as a way to use past experiences, both professionally and personally, has become an important program for women in Fountain Hills and in Minnesota.
JoAnne Crosby, president and director of Hiding Hurting and Healing Ministries, Inc., a Minnesota 501(c)3 nonprofit, splits her time between Fountain Hills and the Twin Cities area in Minnesota.
The Christian series begins Feb. 10 at Desert Creek Fellowship, 15024 N. Ivory Drive. Classes will be held Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. through March 31. According to the website, “This is a program for women who have experienced abuse, betrayal, traumatic experiences or painful relationships.”
Crosby has worked in anger management, chemical dependency and other areas of counseling. She also shared that she has had personal experience with being abused.
Her husband is a recovering alcoholic. Her daughter was married to what Crosby called “a very abusive man.”
“These were things that helped me help others,” she said.
Crosby has been married to her husband for 62 years.
“God has enabled us to work out many problems together, and we are happily married,” she wrote in her biographical information.
When she started the HHH program in 1999, she said it was immediately popular.
“Abuse doesn’t just mean violence,” she said. “It includes control issues, demeaning behavior, a person living with constant stress. Alcohol or drugs often play a part.”
At the time she began the program, she said churches were not aware of the extent to which abuse was truly a family issue.
“As Christians, we are commanded to love one another as Jesus loves us,” she said. “These women are suffering. I knew I wanted to work with them.”
She said her early classes had women driving as many as 80 miles to attend.
Crosby explained that women who are in abusive relationships need to learn about abuse.
“These are painful issues,” she said. “By understanding abuse, women will learn that the abuse is not their fault, that they don’t have to make excuses for someone else’s behavior. And they can see and understand what the abusive relationship is doing to them.”
She said during the healing process, she emphasizes how much God loves the women. She provides tools to heal from the abuse, emphasizing forgiveness but not making excuses for bad behavior.
“We do need boundaries,” Crosby said. “There are godly boundaries, and we help women understand how important these boundaries are.”
Crosby said participants break into small groups to share their stories.
“It is similar to AA, in that it is confidential and safe,” she noted.
Some past participants come to the classes to share their progress, to show others how far they have come.
“So many have come a huge, long way,” Crosby said. “And these testimonies are so helpful. We are grateful for their continued participation.”
The series helps women resolve painful issues and solve the problems of abuse, rejection and difficult relationships. It is taught in a confidential, non-judgmental, compassionate environment and is open to women who wish to grow in God or help others to do so.
There is no charge to attend the classes, and registration is not required. Materials will be distributed, and paying for those is optional. The cost is minimal.
Crosby works with Cynthia Applegate and Rita Havel in the workshops in Fountain Hills. Other volunteers also help.
For more information, visit hidinghurtinghealing.com. Those interested also may call Crosby, 763-242-9181.