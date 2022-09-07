Registration is now open for Hebrew School in Fountain Hills. This supplementary program is geared toward Jewish students ages 5 to 13 who attend area public schools and meets Sunday mornings at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
The curriculum includes Alef Bet Literacy, Jewish Holidays Study and hands-on educational experiences.
“This program offers a first taste of Jewish learning in a creative, joyful, hands-on and interesting way. We want to impart a sense of tradition using the modern and innovative teaching techniques,” School Director Tzipi Lipskier says.
The school's friendly and inclusive policy means every Jewish child is welcome, regardless of affiliation, religious observance or prior knowledge. This school does not require synagogue membership as a condition for enrollment.
The new school year begins with a special open house discovery program open to all Jewish children. In preparation for the Jewish New Year, children will craft their own ram’s horn instrument, known as “Shofar” in Hebrew, at the Hebrew School’s Shofar Factory.
With appropriate adult supervision, the children will help to cure, measure, saw, drill and polish a real ram's horn to transform it into a working Shofar instrument. When the horns are complete, participants will learn how to perform the traditional sequence of notes sounded on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
An open house discovery program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center. The event is free of charge and is open to children in the entire Jewish community.
The Shofar Factory is one of many Hebrew School programs, which links Jewish learning to Jewish practice through a series of creative, hands-on experiences.
“Studies have shown that children absorb more when they are actively engaged in the educational process, than simply listening to a lecture in the classroom,” Rabbi Mendy remarked. “This is why Chabad has instituted such workshops which offer a multi-sensory approach to Jewish learning. Our goal is to encourage Jewish kids and their families to enjoy and appreciate Judaism by offering fun and positive educational experiences. In the case of the ram's horn, we hope the activity will encourage children to explore and practice the Jewish New Year.”