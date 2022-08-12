Heat Respite 1.jpg

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) participated in the Grace in the City Heat Respite Program at Grace Lutheran Church, located in central Phoenix.

SOTH volunteers, along with HouzAZ & Associates – Realty One Group volunteers from Glendale, worked together to serve lunches to over 100 guests. Lunch included sandwiches, potato salad, chips, pickles, desserts and bottled water. The volunteers also assembled 100 post-lunch sacks with sandwiches, juice, fruit cup, and cheerios for guests to enjoy later in the day.