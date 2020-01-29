Harvest Bible Chapel is hosting a grand opening of its new facility, located at 13014 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 102, on Feb. 9.
Harvest organizers are excited to have a more central location in the town of Fountain Hills.
Harvest is a Bible-believing, Christ-exalting, uncommon community of people who are committed to living out their faith with one another in a real way.
Additionally, it is the church’s desire to be a church that is a blessing to the town, and Harvest leadership is excited for all the opportunities to serve the people of Fountain Hills that the new location will offer.
Anyone interested or wanting to know more about Christ and Biblical Christianity is welcomed. The grand opening is on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be severed at 9 a.m. along with tours of the new facility.
Learn more about Harvest at harvestfountainhills.org.