ThisSaturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. is the Harvest Festival at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde, where friends and families can join in worship and activities including a costume contest for kids and pets, bobbing for doughnuts and a petting zoo.

Unlike Halloween (All Hallows’ Eve), the Harvest Festival indirectly has roots in the Jewish Festival of First Fruits, Dr. Bobby Brewer says, pastor at RGR. Before there were smartphones and farmers almanacs, for millennia, the first full moon after Fall Equinox was referred to as Harvest Moon – an indicator that it was time to harvest crops (c.f. Gen. 1:14).