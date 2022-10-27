ThisSaturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. is the Harvest Festival at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde, where friends and families can join in worship and activities including a costume contest for kids and pets, bobbing for doughnuts and a petting zoo.
Unlike Halloween (All Hallows’ Eve), the Harvest Festival indirectly has roots in the Jewish Festival of First Fruits, Dr. Bobby Brewer says, pastor at RGR. Before there were smartphones and farmers almanacs, for millennia, the first full moon after Fall Equinox was referred to as Harvest Moon – an indicator that it was time to harvest crops (c.f. Gen. 1:14).
“Snooze and you could lose, i.e., anything unharvested would rot,” Brewer said. “Following His encounter with the Samaritan woman at the well, Jesus informed His disciples that human history had entered into a time of harvest. John 4:35 reads, ‘Lift up your eyes and see that the fields are ripe unto harvest.’”
Harvest Festivals in farmland, U.S.A, are characterized by celebration, square dancing, jamborees, fun and games and worship to thank God for the harvest.
“It is our prayer, hope, and goal that we can use this event to connect with our community, introduce people to all that's Reigning Grace Ranch, have some good clean fun, and most importantly to make Jesus famous and His teachings known,” Brewer said.
The evening will include a Christian comedian, worship with Chris and Amanda Moore, and a message at 7 p.m. by Dr. Bobby Brewer entitled “What's Up with UFOs?” Beginning at 4 p.m., activities at RGR will include pony rides (kids only), trick-or-treat, a horseshow contest and more.