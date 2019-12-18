Harvest Bible Chapel will move locations in early 2020.
Since its first Sunday morning worship in 2014, Harvest has leased the building located at 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Harvest was informed by their landlord that they would be selling the building and not renewing the chapel’s lease. The new location is at 13014 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 102.
Harvest’s first Sunday worship gathering at the new location will be Sunday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. There will also be an official building unveiling on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.
Harvest Bible Chapel is a Bible-believing, Christ-exalting, uncommon community of people who are committed to living out their faith with one another in a real way.
The chapel is committed to the following six distinctives: Bold preaching, fervent prayer, passionate worship, purposeful disciple-making, courageous evangelism, and strategic church planting. Those looking for a church family to belong to, or those who simply want to know more about Christ and Biblical Christianity, may join Harvest on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. or for the Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. Learn more about us at harvestfountainhills.org.