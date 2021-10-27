A support group for community members who may be grieving due to the loss of a friend or other loved one begins Nov. 8.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is sponsoring the “Good Grief” support group. A total of 11 weekly sessions will be held on Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $20 and includes a workbook. Scholarships are available.
This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.
For more information, visit sothAZ.com/good-grief. A complete list of meeting dates and topics are included on the website. Those interested also may call the church office, 480-837-9532.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd.