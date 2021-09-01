Grace Lutheran Church in Phoenix, established in 1914, provides a Summer Heat Respite for area homeless.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills offered its support for the service by preparing, delivering and serving a body- and soul-sustaining lunch for the respite seekers.
A Trinity team of six served a lunch downtown on Aug. 20. Lunch consisted of sloppy joes, potato salad, banana, cookie, chips, and soft drink to 90 folks living in the area surrounding Grace Church. A generous supply of leftovers promised meals for another day.