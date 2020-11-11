Shepherd of the Hills invites residents to their “Good Grief Ministry” on Monday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Connecting with God, self, and others on the journey of grief from mourning to joy will be the hope in the Good Grief Support Group.
Organizers say that Paul, in his letter to the Corinthians, writes about how good grief works, saying “All praise to the God and Father of our Master, Jesus the Messiah! Father of all mercy! God of all healing counsel! He comes alongside us when we go through hard times, and before you know it, he brings us alongside someone else who is going through hard times so that we can be there for that person just as God was there for us. We have plenty of hard times that come from following the Messiah, but no more so than the good times of his healing comfort – we get a full measure of that, too.” 1 Corinthians 1:3-5 (MSG)
Good Grief Group is hosted by Pastor Jeff and Kris Teeples and facilitated with others who have also lost loved ones. The group is interacting with a video curriculum called “GriefShare”for parts of the sessions. Each session will meet Mondays for two hours. Shepherd of the Hills is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills Blvd. Contact Pastor Jeff with any questions at 480-837-9532