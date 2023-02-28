“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act.” – Proverbs 3:27
A new knitting and crocheting group is starting up at JOY Christian Community Church beginning on Tuesday, March 7. The group will be creating prayer shawls and lapghans for those who are ill, have suffered the loss of a loved one or are otherwise in need.
As the group grows in size, it may begin adding other items for charity donation such as baby blankets for the needy and hats for the homeless.
“We believe in the power of helping others using our God-given talents,” a press release read. “If you knit or crochet, please feel free to join us. You do not have to be a member of the church to attend our meetings, our group is open to everyone.”
The group will meet on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at JOY Christian Community Church, 13430 N. Saguaro Blvd. For questions, call Judie Agee at 480-363-6285.