Rogers

Jake Rogers (right) is the new campus pastor at Generation Church in Fountain Hills. He is pictured with his wife Sarah. (Cyrus Guccione/Independent Newsmedia)

It’s been a few months since Generation Church in Fountain Hills welcomed Jake Rogers as the new campus pastor of the church. Since then, he’s been busy finding ways to bring the community together in creative ways.

Movie nights, Nerf wars, car shows and drop-off-the-kids date nights for parents are all things Rogers has in the works at Generation Church.