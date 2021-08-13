The third campus of Generation Church is coming to Fountain Hills.
Pastor Ryan Visconti recently announced his church’s third location, which will be in the Fountain Hills Christian Center facility. FHCC decided to merge with the larger church earlier this summer.
“This was not on my radar when they contacted me,” Visconti said. “But it interested me, and it seemed really exciting. There are so many possibilities.”
Visconti said FHCC members wanted to reach more people and especially young people. Generation Church, which has campuses in Ahwatukee (South Mountain Campus) and the main church in Mesa, will work to make that happen.
Visconti preaches at the Mesa campus, with the programs broadcast live to the other facilities. The churches are outfitted with state-of-the-art audio/video equipment. Renovations are underway now at the Fountain Hills campus. There will be updates to the facility, and the playground will be renovated.
Visconti said the target date for the first service is Sunday, Sept. 12. He said the early services will be “blended,” with contemporary and traditional services combined. Later a chapel service will feature the more traditional fare, with the main service being more modern.
Visconti’s brother, Kyle, will serve as campus pastor in Fountain Hills. He will facilitate programs including music, children’s ministry and other activities.
“We’re really excited to be involved in Fountain Hills,” Visconti said. “It is such a beautiful community, and we look forward to meeting the people of the town.”
Visconti said he is confident Generation Church is “going to be exactly what some people in Fountain Hills are looking for in a church. It’s Bible-based teaching, passionate worship, engaging kids’ ministry and very friendly. I can’t wait for our launch.”