After 18 years leading the congregation at The Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, Fr. John McDonough is retiring.
Reflecting on the past 18 years, Fr. John said he accomplished everything he set out to do in Fountain Hills.
“I am proudest of our programs on justice and reaching out to others,” he said. “The congregation has been very generous and caring, being onboard with my suggestions and ideas.”
The church has adopted a diocese in the Democratic Republic of Congo, accepting a five-year commitment of $280,000 to help the African church.
The congregation gives out some $100,000 annually, growing its outreach from a $16,000 gift in Fr. John’s first year.
“We give to a range of things, from local organizations such as Andre House and St. Vincent de Paul, as well as international groups,” Fr. John said.
He said the church has created an outreach endowment and will continue to grow that.
“The main thing is, as my grandmother taught me, you don’t touch the principle,” the pastor noted with a twinkle in his eye.
Fr. John was a high school English teacher prior to joining the clergy. His reference to not touching the principle seemed to have, perhaps, an unintended nod to not touching the “principal.”
Either way, Fr. John said he is still in a teaching role, indicating that a recent sermon referred to “the old English teacher rising up.”
His plans for the future are a little up in the air, but he noted that throughout his life, “one door has closed, and another one opened. I think that will happen again.”
While his original plan after retirement was to travel to Ireland and stay for three months, he will forgo the idea until “things are safer.”
He said his first order of business after his June 30 retirement date is to finish setting up his new patio home in Tempe.
“I haven’t had to set up a house in 18 years,” he said. “So that will keep me busy for a bit.”
His congregation will miss him, and he will miss them.
“I will retire after the fiscal year ends June 30,” he said. “And then I will be back July 4 to introduce the new pastor.”
The new pastor is Fr. Jilson Pannakkal. He has worked in Fountain Hills and with the church’s mission, St. Dominic’s in Rio Verde.
“He knows people here,” Fr. John said. “And we know we are getting a kind, compassionate man who listens” as his replacement.
“I am still going to be open to serving,” he said. “I just don’t know what that is yet.”