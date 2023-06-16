The Fountain Hills fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Those who are interested in enjoying the show in an air-conditioned room while sitting on a comfortable chair are welcome to the Fellowship Center at the Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a view of the fireworks and home-made apple pies.
Pianist Mike Pizzuto will be leading a patriotic sing-along and three judges will be selecting the first, second and third place winners in the apple pie baking contest. The winners’ prizes will be a $50, $35, and $25 gift card respectively.