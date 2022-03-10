Over the centuries, Christianity has been warped into a myriad of harmful doctrines and expectations, according to The Fountains Pastor, Rev. David Felten. So, last year he addressed a number of Christianity’s most destructive ideas and why it’s critical for them to be defused, disavowed and abandoned.
“These obsolete and toxic notions included Hell, Satan, Original Sin, Omnipotence, Biblical Inerrancy and the need to be Born Again,” Felten said.
After an enthusiastic response and an appeal for more, another round of archaic ideas are scheduled to be the topic for Lent 2022. They include ideas like: Christianity is the Only Way, God Helps Those Who Help Themselves, Creationism and Intelligent Design, Prayer Changes Things, Being a Christian Means Being Good, and wrapping up with an Honest Easter.
To paraphrase Spencer Johnson, “Life moves on, and so should Christianity.” So, Felten invites folks to join The Fountains this Lent for a second round of “moving on” by Defusing Christianity’s Most Destructive Ideas.
For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org, follow the church on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or call 480-837-7627.