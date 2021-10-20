A new sermon series is beginning at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church.
According to a press release, the series will address a number of “dangerous and unhelpful ideas Christians continue to hold on to.”
Messages will be presented Sundays at 9:30 both in person (15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.) or online at YouTube and Facebook.
Pastor David Felten will investigate and disarm the destructive power of the obsolete and harmful notions of Hell, Satan, Original Sin, Omnipotence, Biblical Inerrancy and the need to be born again, according to the press release.
For additional information, visit weputlovefirst.org, or follow The Fountains on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#fountainsumc, #weputlovefirst) or call 480-837-7627.