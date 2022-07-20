Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPT) is in good hands when it comes to providing music for its congregation.
Dorothy Parris and Debbie Fisher are both accomplished musicians who enjoy working in tandem to bring joy to FHPT every Sunday at 9 a.m.
“It’s been almost 30 years that we’ve been working together,” Fisher says, who is the choir and music director at FHPC while Parris serves as the church pianist and librarian.
“My story is that I started as a cocktail pianist on Noah’s Ark,” Parris joked, who started playing piano at the age of six and has kept it up ever since. Parris moved to Fountain Hills in January of 1979 when the drive to Fort McDowell consisted of, “two stop signs and a coyote,” she added. Back then, she worked at the Fort McDowell Presbyterian Church with her husband.
Fisher has been a music educator for the better part of 40 years and began working at FHPT as the children’s music director. From there, she began leading the bell choir and has served as director of music for the past 13 years.
“We cover about every style there is from traditional, contemporary, spiritual, gospel and the classics,” says Fisher, who loves the acoustics that the FHPT sanctuary provides.
The two oversee the music ministry for Sunday Worship Service and everything in between including memorial services, weddings and special events like Easter and Christmas. They get help from members of the congregation, who volunteer to sing or play.
“We’ve have really great musicians within our congregation,” says Parris. “They are a part of us and are free and giving of their talents.”
In preparation for the weekly service, Parris takes time to meditate on what is happening within the church, the community and the world, and pairs her music style with Fisher’s choir. She and Fisher discuss repertoire and consult the church library for music selection.
“I’ll have a certain arranger in my head that complements the choir and doesn’t overwhelm them,” Parris explains. With 43 years of playing piano for the church, she has a mental trick that helps her focus on her music.
“I like to think I’m playing for one person in this congregation because maybe there’s one person that needs to hear something.”
Fisher’s and Parris’ approach to music ministry is deliberate and particularly reverent, discernible in the way in which they communicate, either by word or through a simple glance. Like many accomplished musicians, Fisher and Parris can communicate across the room with a nod or a look, affirming a bond that has been reinforced through the power of music.
“We work together to try and complement each other… it’s a unique thing,” Parris added.
Over the years, Fisher has compiled an ensemble of musicians including an oboist, two clarinetists and a full brass section while Fisher switches between the keyboard, flute, cello and guitar.
“We have a lot of musicians that come and know they can be accompanied very well,” Fisher said.
Not only do Fisher and Parris share a love for music, but they also share a birthday on July 29, which they plan to celebrate together. Their friendship is tender and kind, each one complimenting the other’s strengths.
“You’re so capable,” Fisher says to Parris thoughtfully. “You play so many styles and arrangers…you accept the challenges and do it with your tiny little fingers full of rings.”
Now and again, the two will come together to discuss the week ahead and without knowing it, Fisher will pull out the same piece of music as Parris and laugh at the coincidence.
“We don’t know what we’re doing sometimes,” admits Fisher. “We have to complement the minister, the congregation and not give them the same stuff week after week. We have to be very flexible.”
Fisher and Parris invite the community to come and listen to their music every Sunday at 9 a.m. They welcome anyone to stay for the service and make a new friend.
“You’re not going to find anyone who thinks themselves better,” Fisher said. “There is no judgment and it’s not intimidating. We are Presbyterian for a reason.”
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church holds weekly services online or in person every Sunday at 9 a.m. They are located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information, visit fhpresbyterian.info or call 480-837-1763.