Organizers ask community members to mark their calendars to volunteer for the Fountain Hills Food Pack held on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center. There is a need for 200 volunteers to pack dehydrated meals.
Meals will be distributed locally to the Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills, AZ Brainfood, which serves school children in the Valley, Native American Urban Ministry and Native American Connections.
In addition, meals will also be distributed internationally by the Food for Kidz organization, wherever the meals are needed for victims of disaster, wars or unrest. This year’s meals will be sent to Ukraine, Haiti and Honduras.
The organizers are especially looking for sponsors to help pay the cost of the bulk ingredients that go into the meals, according to Denny Rubenow, chair of the event. Sponsor opportunities range from contributions of $500 to $3,000, which allows an organization to be designated a table or serve as host.
For more information, contact Denny Rubenow at fhfoodpack@njlc-fh.org or by calling New Journey Lutheran at 480-383-9193.
Donations can be sent by mail to New Journey Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 19652, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85269. Write a notation on the check indicating the funds are for “Food for Kidz.”