food for kidz.jpg

Organizers ask community members to mark their calendars to volunteer for the Fountain Hills Food Pack held on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center. There is a need for 200 volunteers to pack dehydrated meals.

Meals will be distributed locally to the Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills, AZ Brainfood, which serves school children in the Valley, Native American Urban Ministry and Native American Connections.