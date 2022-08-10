Food Closet 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA) is hosting a food closet on Aug. 15, providing boxes of essential goods for families feeling the pinch of soaring gas, rent and food prices.

“The motivation behind this was the thought that with prices going up, particularly rent, a lot of these young families may need some help,” Senior Pastor Tony Pierce of First Baptist Church said. “With the economy how it is, we feel like there might be more need than what’s being fulfilled right now.”