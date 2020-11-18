Although churches were not allowed to publicly congregate for the community Easter Sunrise Service or National Day of Prayer at Fountain Park, the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association of churches will offer a Thanksgiving service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
“The evangelical churches of the town have historically pooled our resources to provide a time to simply come together and give thanks and praise to Jesus for his blessings,” said Dr. Bobby Brewer of North Chapel Bible Church. “This year, pastor Keith Pavia of Christ Church will be providing a devotional message and the worship will be provided by First Baptist. Of course, due to COVID-19, unlike past services we will be taking some special precautions such as a mask-only section and seating that’s designed to provide for adequate social distancing. As usual, we will be collecting non-perishables to minister to those who are going through difficult times.”
This service is open to public and will also be livestreamed.