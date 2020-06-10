First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills has awarded the Jim Rheinhart Scholarship to two high school graduates. The Scholarship was begun in 2005 in memory of Deacon Rheinhart, who organizers said loved young people and encouraged them to strive to honor God in Christ and do their very best in all endeavors to His glory.
Qualifications include moving on to higher education/trade school, a testimony of saving faith in Jesus, service within the church and an essay on how they will honor God with their lives.
Emily Fredrickson, who attended Desert Mountain High School, was one recipient and will be attending the Honors College at NAU, majoring in Forestry.
Matt McCray, who also attended Desert Mountain High School, will further his education at Gardner Webb University in N.C., where he will major in Sports Management.
A third Senior, Freddie Herdt, a graduate of Fountain Hills High School, will be entering the Navy.
All three seniors were honored with a video, prayer and gifts from the church. According to an announcement from the church, “Our prayers are that these three will live lives glorifying their God and Savior, Jesus, and be instrumental in advancing His Kingdom of love through their careers and life choices.”