Community members interested in watching Fountain Hills’ July 1 fireworks at a higher elevation in a cooler environment are invited to do so at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
The church will open its air-conditioned Fellowship Center to the public at 8 p.m. and remain open for the fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. over the lake in Fountain Park.
Perched on a hill at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., the church’s fellowship center offers a panoramic view of Fountain Park.This viewing option is free and open to everyone. Church staff will provide tableware but do ask that attendees bring a snack or dessert to share with other guests. Attendees also are encouraged to bring their personal beverage of choice.
For additional information, contact the church office at 480-837-1763.