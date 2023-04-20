The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) will host the Sonoran Quintet for a free concert on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 2 p.m.
The performance will feature a varied selection of music from classical to show tunes, including pieces by W.A. Mozart, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Scott Joplin.
Musicians in the quintet are Dianne Winsor on flute, Patti Backes on oboe, Dr. Charles Sessions on clarinet, Marty Haub on bassoon and Stacey D’Abate on French horn.
Winsor holds degrees in performance from the New England Conservatory of Music and the Boston Conservatory of Music. Backes has a degree in music education from the New England Conservatory of Music and a master’s in education from Connecticut College and has taught music for 37 years. Sessions holds a doctorate in music education from USC and is the retired founder/director of the Scottsdale Concert Band.
Haub, a retired math teacher, has been a conductor of the Chandler Symphony and the Scottsdale Philharmonic. D’Abate, a retired corporate director from the Revlon Corporation, plays in the Arizona Winds Band in the West Valley, the Alleluia Orchestra with the Scottsdale Bible Church and the Poliziano Orchestra in Tuscany.
There will be a free-will offering following the concert to benefit scholarships to Reigning Grace Youth Ranch for Fountain Hills youth who have PTSD, ADHD, depression or anxiety and are attending a Fountain Hills school.
For more information or to donate online, visit fhpresbyterian.info/sonoran-quintet/ or call the office at 480-837-1763. FHPC is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.