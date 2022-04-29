Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church’s (FHPC) April 8-9 rummage sale featured an unprecedented number of donations, resulting in record-setting sales exceeding $21,000.
Due to the success of the rummage sale, church leadership decided to allocate over $5,000 to FHPC’s Mission Ministry to aid local charitable organizations. The remaining amount will be applied toward church infrastructure.
The church campus featured a steady stream of visitors on both days of the rummage sale. Clothes, electronics, exercise equipment, furniture, household goods and toys were among items for sale.
Rummage sale chairperson Shawn Uphoff, along with her mother Beverly Watters, spearheaded planning, organizing and marketing efforts that began in February.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated quality items for the rummage sale,” Uphoff said. “It was amazing to see so many people come together for this event, from high school students who contributed their time and in turn picked up community service hours, to the more than 100 volunteers from our church and the local community. Collectively, they worked 2,300 hours to ensure this event was a success.”
“What a blessing this community has been to our church,” added FHPC Pastor Bill Good. “Through the grace of God and the efforts and generosity of many people, we will be able to share some of the proceeds with the Fountain Hills community as well.”
A reminder for those who donated items to the rummage sale: FHPC qualifies as a 501(c)(3) church. Donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that are tax deductible.