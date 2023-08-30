Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church interim pastor Rev. Dr. Bob Simmons is leading a new series of biblical studies entitled “The Contemporary Christian.”
The series consists of seven courses, six or seven weeks in length each, with the exception of the seventh course which is 11 weeks long.
According to a press release, “The Contemporary Christian” is intended to build a strong and firm foundation for understanding and living the Christian life, and to be better equipped to serve Christ and his church.”
Simmons said he is looking forward to the sessions.
“I am excited to open our doors to anyone in the community that would like to join us for these studies,” Simmons said in a press release. “Since our mission is to ‘Love God – Love People – Make Disciples,’ this new Center for Biblical Studies will focus on that mission, and specifically in the ‘making disciples’ aspect.”
The first course, “What is the Gospel?” was completed on Aug. 9 and the second course, “What is a Disciple?” was completed on Aug. 30. The remaining courses are entitled, “Who is Jesus?,” “Understanding the Bible,” “What is the Church?,” “Understanding Our World” and “Basic Christianity.”
There are textbooks available for each course, written by the late John Stott and updated by Tim Chester. Stott (1921-2011) was known worldwide as a preacher and award-winning author, the release said. He served for many years as rector of All Souls Church in London.
Chester is a pastor of Grace Church in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire and author of over 40 books.
The only cost for each course is the cost of the textbooks, which are $15 to $18.
According to the press release, these courses are designed for every Christian but are especially helpful to church leaders.
The courses take place at the Presbyterian Church on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Fireside Room and 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Center. The two sessions are identical, which allows flexibility for attendees.
“Ideally these courses will also help us to love God and love people,” Simmons said. “I hope you will join us.”
The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information, visit fhpresbyterian.info.