It’s summertime and children need an escape from the heat and a place to have fun in a Christian environment.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church has that. The Wednesday afternoon summer children’s program (K-6) will continue through the end of July from 1 to 3 p.m. under the direction of Deb Fisher, a teacher with 27 years’ experience.
FHPC is welcoming and encouraging; inclusive in its efforts to bring love and openness to the young community.
Parents are welcome to stay and observe, or even participate. There are no fees, but donations are welcome.
Call the church office at 480-837-1763 or Music Director and camp Coordinator Debbie Fisher at 480-688-0828 to register.
The church’s regular K-6 program resumes in September from 4 to 6 p.m.
FHPC is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Visit fhpresbyterian.info/elementary-ministries for more information.