The Fountains, A United Methodist Church, has marked Sunday, Feb. 13, as a day to reflect on all the ways the knowledge gained from scientific progress benefits religious understanding.
The annual celebration of Evolution Sunday falls on the weekend of Charles Darwin’s 213th birthday. This year the event not only will include an evolution-themed celebration at 9:30 a.m., but will be followed at 10:45 a.m. by a special presentation from Joe Bill, president of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Fountain Hills’ International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be a 22,000-square-foot state-of-the-art educational facility like no other in the world.
Evolution Sunday is an important part of the Methodist mission to counter the irrational and “anti-science” stance of some churches. The United Methodist denomination officially endorses evolution and United Methodists are encouraged to actively work to oppose “faith-based theories such as creationism or intelligent design” in public school science curricula.
According to The Fountains Pastor David Felten, it’s important for people of faith to celebrate science and its positive impact on the world.
“The 14-billion-year evolution of the cosmos is a fact that doesn’t threaten religion but opens people up to deeper experiences of awe, wonder and humility,” he said.
The Fountains is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Sunday celebrations are at 9:30 a.m. both in-person and on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org or call 480-837-7627.