For the past 10 months, Brian Dillman and his partner, Mark Esparza, have been running Estate Interiors, the town’s newest boutique consignment shop, housed in the historic building on N. Verde River Drive.

The newly renovated space has been turning heads as passersby remember the old liquor store that has “Pretty Womaned” itself into the outwardly charming and reimagined establishment.