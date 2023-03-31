Come celebrate the resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as hundreds will gather together and proclaim as Christians have done through the centuries, “He is risen! He is risen indeed!”
Each year, the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA) holds an Easter Sunrise service at the Fountains Hills amphitheater. The service begins at 6 a.m.
Pastor Rod Warembourg from Desert Creek Fellowship will deliver this year’s message and music will be led by Reigning Grace Ranch Chapel.
A special offering will be received for the Good Samaritan fund which is used to help Fountain Hills residents who are going through difficult times.
The FHCMA is an association of pastors who hold to the essential beliefs and teaching of Christianity which are found in the Holy Scriptures, expressed by Apostle's Creed. The FHCMA stands and works together for the sake of Jesus Christ and His gospel.
FHCMA members include Pastor Rick Ponzo, Calvary Chapel Fountain Hills; Pastor Keith Pavia, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills; Rev. Dr. Cathy Northrop, Community Church of the Verdes; Pastor Rod Warembourg, Desert Creek Fellowship; Pastor Tony Pierce, Cornerstone Family Church; Pastor Bob Simmons, Presbyterian Church of Fountain Hills; Pastor Clayton Wilfer, JOY Christian Community Church; Pastor Rich Griffith, SBC - Fountain Hills; Pastor Jeff Teeples, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and Pastor John Koczman, Trinity Lutheran Church.
Seating is around the amphitheater and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. It is generally 60 degrees at sunrise.