A New York style Kosher deli pop-up is coming to Fountain Hills Sunday, Nov. 14.
On the menu is sandwiches with one-third pound of either pastrami, corned beef or turkey imported from New York.
Each deli sandwich is served on rye bread with topping options of lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayo or Russian dressing and is served with a dill pickle slice and choice of potato salad or coleslaw and either Coke, Diet Coke or water for $16.99 per plate.
Salads will also be sold as sides — potato salad, coleslaw or Israeli salad for $2.99. Potato chips and dill pickles are also available for $1 each.
The pop-up deli will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pickup or dine-in at the Chabad Center’s spacious Social Hall, which will be set up with plenty of tables for seating. All social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and masks are required.
People can take their chances the day of the event but are urged to pre-order by noon Friday to guarantee availability.
Response for the event has grown, with dozens of meals already preordered through Chabad’s website (JewishFountainHills.com/jewishdeli). Proceeds benefit Chabad’s ongoing activities.
Chabad is located at 16830 E Avenue of the Fountains.