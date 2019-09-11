Pastor Trent Renner of Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills will lead a group of about 30 volunteers to Uganda where they will paint a school built by his foundation, ReturnHope International.
The four-story school will educate 1,000 students in Bugiri, Uganda. It is one of several projects sponsored by ReturnHope to improve people’s lives.
Renner said the 10-day trip from Jan. 10-20 will include six days painting the school and “spending time with the wonderful people of Uganda.”
The total cost of $2,350
covers the flight, lodging, ground travel, food and fresh water. It is 100 percent tax deductible, said Renner. About half of the spots have been filled.
If interested, he can be contacted at 623-628-1400 or visit returnhope.com.