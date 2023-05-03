National Day of Prayer is tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, and the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association has announced 24 hours of continuous prayer for Fountain Hills and the nation.
The 24 hours of prayer will be held at SBC Fountain Hills in the Discovery Kids building, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. The prayer vigil begins Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. and ends Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m.
“We invite you to come and join fellow Christians as we corporately lift our nation to God,” a press release said of the event.
On Thursday, May 4, from 8 to 9 a.m., a Four Corners Prayer will take place followed by a prayer walk (or hike) beginning at 9 a.m. at Fountain Park. Then, at 12 noon, there will be a time of prayer at the flagpole at Town Hall followed by the main National Day of Prayer event held at Cornerstone Church of Fountain Hills at 6 p.m.
The Four Corners Prayer is meant to attract the local community to pray over the Verde River Valley area including Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and the Ft. McDowell Reservation. All four locations will pray “over the land” simultaneously.
The locations for Four Corners Prayer are Reigning Grace Ranch, Eagle View RV Resort (meet on the road), Desert Creek Fellowship and the Adero Canyon Trailhead.