The ninth annual Fountain Hills National Day of Prayer gathering will be on Thursday, May 7, at Fountain Park amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
Pastor Rod Warembourg of Desert Creek Fellowship will be the keynote speaker, basing his remarks on the selected Bible scripture, Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth will be filled with knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
Pastor Bobby Brewer, Master of Ceremonies, will direct participants in small group prayer. The groups will be praying for seven institutions that have great influence in our country. They are: Government, Military, Media, Business, Education, Church and Family.
Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association is sponsoring the program and representatives from churches in the community are organizing the event.
Individuals are invited to start the day’s events by participating in a group walk around the lake or a group hike on the Overlook Trail behind the park. All will gather at the amphitheater at 7:30 a.m.
At noon, the FH community will gather at the Town Hall flag pole for group prayer.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will welcome the community from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for individual and group prayers and to walk the Prayer Walk.
Complimentary hot dogs, beverages and desserts will be served next to the amphitheater from 5:30 to 6:15 P.M.
The National National Day of Prayer states its mission is ‘to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture.”