national day of prayer.JPG

National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 4, and the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association has announced 24 hours of continuous prayer for Fountain Hills and the nation.

The 24 hours of prayer will be held at SBC Fountain Hills in the Discovery Kids building, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. The prayer vigil begins Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. and ends Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m.