Fountain Hills Community Chorus director for the past 13 years, Matthew A. Frable, has expanded his ties to the community.
Shepherd of the Hills Church hired him as minister of worship and creative arts beginning Oct. 13. His first Sunday will be Oct. 20.
Pastor Jeff Teeples said Frable will lead worship and music ministries and direct the choir and bell choirs.
“I’m excited about the possibilities at the congregation for the music program,” said Frable.
Frable was the director of traditional music ministries at Christ’s Greenfield Lutheran Church in Gilbert. He teaches music and drama full time and is the chair of the fine arts department at Seton Catholic School in Chandler.
He earned a bachelor of music degree in music education from Southern Methodist University in 1986, followed by a bachelor of music in music therapy in 1987. He received his master of theological studies in church music from Trinity Lutheran Seminar in 1991.