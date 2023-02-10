Crazy Fingers.jpg

Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist returns to Fountain Hills on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH), located at the corner of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards.

Lindquist, a North Dakota farm boy, has been playing the piano since he was five years old and has played professionally in the U.S., Canada and Europe. He has performed with such notables as Myron Floren, Red Skelton, George Burns and Bob Hope at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, N.D.