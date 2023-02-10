Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist returns to Fountain Hills on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH), located at the corner of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards.
Lindquist, a North Dakota farm boy, has been playing the piano since he was five years old and has played professionally in the U.S., Canada and Europe. He has performed with such notables as Myron Floren, Red Skelton, George Burns and Bob Hope at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, N.D.
Lindquist holds a bachelor of arts degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and a master of arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado. His hometown is Bottineau, N.D., but he spends part of the winter in Arizona, where he puts on numerous concerts around the valley.
According to a press release, Lindquist is excited about his upcoming appearance in Fountain Hills.
“You will be amazed at some of the things he can do on the piano,” the press release reads. “Even if you have seen him before, you will be thoroughly entertained every time you attend one of his shows.”
This year, Lindquist will be joined by “Banjo Johnny” and “Accordion Ole” for a few numbers to add to the variety of the show.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering is appreciated with all proceeds used to fund the SOTH scholarship program. Door prizes will be awarded to a few ticket holders during intermission.