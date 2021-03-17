Gordon “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist returns to Fountain Hills Friday, March 26.
His show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Tickets are free, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pick up tickets at the SOTH church office or at the door. The church is located at the corner of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards. A free will offering is appreciated. All proceeds will be used to fund the SOTH scholarship program.
Door prizes will be awarded to a few ticket holders during intermission.
Lindquist has performed in Fountain Hills a number of times in the past.
A North Dakota farm boy, Lindquist has been playing the piano since he was five years old. He has played professionally in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
He has performed with such notables as Myron Floren, Red Skelton, George Burns and Bob Hope at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, N.D.
Lindquist holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and a master of arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado.
Lindquist spends part of the year in Arizona where he performs numerous concerts around the valley. His summer home is Bottineau, N.D.
Lindquist said he is excited about his fifth appearance in Fountain Hills. Those who have seen Lindquist at past programs will still enjoy his show.
The “Gordy Show” is the only scholarship fundraiser this year. The annual SOTH Talent Show was not held due to the pandemic.
The show also will be livestreamed at sothaz.com/live.