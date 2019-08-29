After returning a week ago from Casa Esperanza Para Ninos (House of Hope for the Kids) in Hermosillo, Mexico, Presbyterian Church youth pastor Tim Schlum commented “we continue to love on them.”
He is referring to the 45 youngsters living in the Christian non-profit orphanage. The children range in ages from infants to 18 years old. The majority come from families of cartel parents, drug dealers and abusers and prostitute mothers. The children receive care until they are adopted.
He and his wife, Christina, raised $700 on a personal GoFundMe project, exceeding their goal of $600.
“Their operating costs are pretty low and $600 can make a huge difference in the daily lives of the kids there,” said Schlum.
The facility provides food, clothing, housing, education and love every day, he added.
His first exposure to Casa Esperanza Para Ninos was through the Four Peaks Rotary Club orphanage sponsor. He and Christina have returned at least five times to share their love and financial support.
While on the recent visit, they learned that two additional homes will be constructed on the property. The orphanage now consists of four homes, each accommodating 12 children.
The orphanage was funded by Adonna Cullumber, who had a special place in her heart for the children of Mexico in need. In 1999, she took a leap of faith and started her journey toward building a loving and caring home for abused and abandoned children in Hermosillo.
The orphanage opened in 1999 with seven children. In 2009, Casa purchased and moved to a 3.5 acre ranch just outside of the city limits.
The cost to provide for a child’s needs is $280 monthly. All children have daily chores and responsibilities to teach them the value of being part of a family unit and learning skills for their future.
Donations can be sent directly to Casa Esperanza para Niños, 2151 E. Broadway Road, suite 115
Tempe, 85282. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
To learn more, call the Arizona office at 520-456-5530 or contact cepnusa@gmail.com.