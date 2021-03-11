New Journey Lutheran Church held its council election recently.
Mary Burritt, John Stoss and Dorothy Schmidt were elected to the council for 2021. Burritt and Stoss are serving a second term. Schmidt is beginning her first term.
They join current council members Dave Bubke, Helga Essert and new Pastor Beth Gallen.
Church Council officers are President Dave Bubke, Vice President Dorothy Schmidt and Secretary Mary Burritt.
Lou Hutchinson will replace Sarah Naylor, who is moving to Virginia. He will serve out the remainder of her second term on the council.
The council meets the second Monday of the month via Zoom at 1 p.m.
For more information about New Journey, visit njlc-fh.org.