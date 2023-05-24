Cornerstone Family Church is staying busy this summer with events planned through August.
Vacation Bible School runs June 4-8, from 4:30-7 p.m. for children ages four through fifth grade.
According to a press release, children will have fun with the Bible, crafts, music and games while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of life.
Families are encouraged to register their children for VBS by sending an email to office@cfcfh.org.
UR2 Summer Teen Summer Camp is right around the corner where teens will spend a few days in Flagstaff from June 19 – 23. For more information, call Larry Webster at 480-601-8029 or by email at larry.webster.az@gmail.com.
Later in June, Summer Music Ministry Wondrous Worship Group will convene for young adults aged nine and above. The group will meet every Wednesday starting June 21 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. For more information on the Wondrous Worship Group, contact Bette Vance at bette.vance@gmail.com.
Last but not least, a 5th Grade Day Camp will be held at Cornerstone Family Church from July 31 – Aug. 2. Children who have completed the fifth grade are welcome to attend this day camp. For more information, contact Ruthann Baker at drbaker1@cox.net.
The mission of Cornerstone Family Church is to ignite a passion to follow Jesus. Located at 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., Cornerstone Family Church can be reached by calling 480-837-3374.
