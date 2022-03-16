Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host the Alleluia Orchestra for a free concert on March 27 beginning at 4 p.m.
The performance, entitled “Concert of Hope,” will feature the orchestra playing sacred/Christian music to encourage believers and minister to people by connecting them with Jesus and glorifying Him through the orchestra’s music and message.
There will be two free-will offerings during the concert for attendees who choose to participate. The first collection will support Samaritan's Purse humanitarian and refugee relief efforts in the Ukraine and neighboring countries. Samaritan's Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work.
The second offering will benefit the orchestra and its mission.