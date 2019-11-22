Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church pastor Bill Good will deliver the Thanksgiving message at the annual Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association’s community service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., will be the location for the service.
The association has sponsored the traditional event for more than 30 years.
Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Extended Hands Food Bank.
Member churches are Trinity Lutheran, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran, North Chapel, JOY Christian Community Church, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Harvest Bible, First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, Calvary Chapel, Desert Creek Fellowship and Fountain Hills Christian Center.